Vera Lee Cowin, age 87, died August 6, 2022, at home in Spring Hill, KS.
Vera was born January 17, 1935, in Urich, Missouri. Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, KS. (913) 592-2244. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Vera graduated from Blairstown High School in 1953. She later moved to the Kansas City, KS area with her parents. Vera married Harley Walter Cowin December 22, 1956 in Kansas City, KS. She moved from Turner, KS to Spring Hill where she was a long-time resident, living there for 54 years.
She loved being a mom and thought there was no better job in the world. She was extremely creative with various arts and needlework. She was also an expert seamstress and made all of Harley’s shirts as well as the majority of her and her kids’ clothes. In 1970, she turned her love of making quilts into a home business where she began machine quilting for other people. She also loved to fish and mow her 3-acre "yard" and especially enjoyed watching her children and granddaughter play sports.
Survivors include children, Steven and wife Satana Cowin, Spring Hill, KS, Deborah Lee Cowin, Overland Park, KS, John Michael Cowin, Paola, KS; granddaughter Megan Lee Pontius, Oxford, OH; four step-grandchildren and 11 step-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Eddie Elizabeth Wehmeyer, her husband, Harley Walter Cowin, a sister, two brothers, one son-in-law, Martin Pontius and one daughter-in-law, Jane Cowin.
