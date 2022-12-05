Vera Ruth Thetford, 93, Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to noon Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244. Graveside service to follow 12:30 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Vera was born in Windsor, Missouri, on May 10, 1929, to Roscoe and Thelma (Hinton) Wallace. Her father was a coal miner and farmer. Vera grew up in Windsor, graduating from Windsor High School in 1947. She married Ben Thetford on November 8, 1947 in Kansas City. They started their life in Kansas City, Missouri and later moved to Spring Hill and Paola before moving to Lenexa.
She worked as an executive legal secretary for Puritan-Bennett Corporation and took early retirement in 1985. She then started working for Piper Jaffray and then part time for Hunter Midwest. Vera loved her family and friends. She enjoyed playing marbles and watching football. Vera was a member of the Spring Hill Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist Church, Wellsville, Kansas.
Vera was preceded by her parents; husband Ben; granddaughter Marcie Lynn Kneib and siblings: Kenneth, James, Mike and Barbara Wallace.
She is survived by her daughters Vicki Ann Conor, Kansas City North, Missouri and Michele Thetford, Overland Park, Kansas; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
