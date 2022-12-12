Vernon Maurice “Chub” Fannan, 94, passed away at his home on December 5, 2022.
Vernon was born September 10, 1928, in Hillsdale, Kansas, the third of four children born to James William and Gertrude Jennings Fannan. Vernon went to school at Spring Hill Rural High School and graduated in 1947.
He was married to Betty Jean Achey on May 29, 1947, and was married for 64 years until her death in 2011.
Vernon held various jobs throughout his career. He spent 11 years in the pipeline field, 3 years at Sunflower Ordinance of Desoto, 5+ years in construction, in which he built homes, did concrete work, street work, and the 2-room addition on the west side of the North School, 5 years at Monteith Brothers of Paola, which did generator manufacturing, 20 years at Pittman Company of Grandview, which made buckets for trucks, and at Abrasive Engineering Manufacturing of Olathe, Kansas, where he worked until he retired.
Vernon had a green thumb when it came to gardening and shared his bounty with family and friends. He was an avid reader of westerns and adventure books, and enjoyed going to the many books sales throughout the county, and when he completed reading the books, he passed them on to other family members who shared his passion for reading. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Vernon was preceded in death by his wife Betty, two sons Anthony Joe “Tony” and Billy Gene, brother James “Jim” Fannan, sister Jannet Clark, 2 sons-in-laws, Veryl Windler and Charles Gilliland, a daughter-in-law Teresa “Tracey” Fannan and his parents.
Survivors include a son Vernon Lee, Paola, daughters Barbra Windler of Suwanee, Georgia and Helen Gilliland, Paola, a sister Vivian Davis of Colorado 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great- grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be on Friday, December 16th, at Dengel and Son Mortuary, 305 North Pearl with visitation at 1 p.m. followed by services at 2 p.m. and private burial in Paola City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kansas State University Cancer Research Center or the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
