Verona L. (Mead) Doman, age 92, of Paola passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home.
Verona was born February 12, 1930, to Leonard R. and Mildred L (Edwards) Mead in Kansas City, Kansas.
She grew up in the Paola area and graduated from Paola High School in 1948. She was a member of the Paola Christian Church. She was united in marriage to John E. Mead on May 23, 1953, and to this union came three children John, Bruce, and Mary Ann.
Growing up Verona worked at the Nicholson Drug Store where she loved being a “soda jerk.” She later worked at Smith and Company until it closed down. She began working at Franks Tavern. She worked there several years through a few different owners and name changes. She worked at other restaurants and fast food places through the years. She loved being a waitress, she was a people person. She was also a care giver staying with people to aid them around their homes. After retiring she became a foster grandparent for several years most of which were spent at Lakemary.
She was a Chiefs fan. She loved that they won a super bowl the year she turned 90. She loved her birthday present from her son, a Mahomes Super Bowl Jersey.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Lennie Mead.
Survivors include her brother James Mead (Ruth) of Seattle, WA; two uncles Dee Edwards of North Dakota and Duane Edwards of California; her children John W. Doman of Paola, Bruce Doman (Kelly) of Vassar, KS, and Mary Ann Elmore (Todd) of Paola; her grandchildren Kim Doman (Tessa) of North Carolina, Brandon Elmore (Megan) of Paola, Eric Elmore (Lindsey) of LaCygne, Will Doman (Jess) of Lyndon, and Brice Doman of Vassar; and her great grandchildren Savanna, Blake, Taryn, Sophia, Halle, Camryn and Weston.
We all loved her and will miss her so much. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers memorials are to Olathe Hospice. Arrangements by Dengel and Son Paola Chapel.
