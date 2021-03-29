Veta Fay Cook, 87, Pleasanton, KS, died Wed., March 24, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Kansas City, MO.
Funeral service was March 27, 2021, at Schneider Funeral Home, Pleasanton Chapel. A graveside service was 1:00 p.m. on, March 28, 2021, at Thornfield Cemetery, Thornfield, Missouri.
The family suggests contributions to Veta Cook Memorial Fund, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, PO Box 525, Pleasanton, KS, 66075. Leave online condolences at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
