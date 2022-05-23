1960-2022
Vicki Suzette Davis, 62, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Family will meet with friends from 10 am to 11 am, prior to service. Interment Osawatomie Cemetery.
Vicki was born Friday, March 4, 1960, in the state of Maryland, daughter of Dorothy (Loch) Middleton and Ronald Huffman.
In 1993, she met the love of her life, Marvin “Lynn” Davis, and they wed in 1995. Vicki and Lynn had a collaborative caring relationship. It was based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. Vicki was often known to say Lynn was the love of her life.
She dedicated her time to Lakemary Center for many years as an administrative assistant. She had a passion for the children served and enjoyed being there for the kids. Her hobbies were boating and spending time with family and friends. Her children were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of Vicki’s kind spirit, passion for life, love of people, and zest for life will live on through them. Her energy lit up every room she walked in and she never knew a stranger. Her smile was contagious and would brighten everyone’s day. She was generous, loving and kind and will be greatly missed but not forgotten by her family and friends.
Vicki joins her mother Dorothy Middleton, her father Ronald Huffman, her brothers Donald Servos and John Servos in heaven. She is survived by her husband Lynn; daughter Melissa Reed; two sons Jerin Kramer and Josh Kramer; two step-sons Andy Davis and Jason Davis; foster son Michael Bailey; two sisters Kay McMurray and Trish Asad; brother Ken Servos; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation at alzfdn.org <http://alzfdn.org.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Vicki’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.