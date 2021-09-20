Vicky Lynn (Bever) Morrow was born in Salida, Colorado, on April 23, 1960, and passed on September 10, 2021.
Vicky is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Bever; brother, Scott Bever; husband, Cameron Morrow; two daughters, Chante and Danya; two sons in law, Rick and Will; and her 23 grandchildren, Triston, Jivonna, Janaya, Kaitlyn, Shadan, Jadyn, Asia, Kyron, Hadassah, Nesanet, Ben, Jackson, Cameron, Nadia, Nayleigh, Amy, Yixi, Lizi, YuBing, Esther, Judah, Oliver and Millie.
More than anything Vicky loved Jesus, and her life was a life of worship to Him. She touched everyone around her with her faith and passion. In her last words to her family she said, “ My greatest joy is to know that my children walk in truth. Run hard don’t look back.” These were not just her final words, this was how she lived every day of her life.
For more, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
