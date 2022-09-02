Victor Elliott Cecil of Paola, KS, passed away August 30, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House at the age of 65.

Victor was born in Kansas City, KS on March 22, 1957. He is preceded in death by his parents Virgil D. Cecil Sr and Evelyn Ruth Saunders Cecil. Also preceding him in death is his wife Bonnie, three brothers, Charles E. Cecil and his wife Deborah Cecil, Virgil D.Cecil Jr, and Randy B. Cecil, and one sister, Kathryn E. Long and her husband Carl Long.

