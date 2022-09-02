Victor Elliott Cecil of Paola, KS, passed away August 30, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House at the age of 65.
Victor was born in Kansas City, KS on March 22, 1957. He is preceded in death by his parents Virgil D. Cecil Sr and Evelyn Ruth Saunders Cecil. Also preceding him in death is his wife Bonnie, three brothers, Charles E. Cecil and his wife Deborah Cecil, Virgil D.Cecil Jr, and Randy B. Cecil, and one sister, Kathryn E. Long and her husband Carl Long.
He is survived by one sister, Bonnie J. Archer of Paola, KS, one brother, Allen W. Cecil of North Pole, AK, one daughter, Shawna Cecil of Wichita, KS, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Vic grew up in Sunflower, KS, where his mother worked at Hercules Army Ammunition Plant and later moved to Desoto, KS. Victor loved camping, fishing, loud music, and a cold beer. He was our beloved brother and uncle. His unique personality and big heart will be greatly missed.
Vic always said that Heaven didn't want him and the Devil was afraid he would take over. We are sure God will find him entertaining and interesting. There will be no service and his ashes will be divided between Paola, KS and Valdez, AK, where he caught his biggest fish ever.
