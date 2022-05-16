Vida Ann Peak, 90, of Hillsdale, Kansas, passed away peacefully May 11, 2022.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Paola, Kansas.
Vida, also known as Vi, was born August 9, 1931, in Paola, Kansas, the daughter of John and Retta (Devore) Geiger.
She graduated from Paola High School with the class of 1949.
Vi was united in marriage to Elihue Stephen Peak in 1951 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola, Kansas. In 1961, they moved to Hillsdale, Kansas, where they became parents to their son, Michael Stephen Peak.
She worked in retail shops as a clerk. Though she seemed to always be hard at work she would take time to crochet, cross-stitch, and make beautiful quilts. Vi was an exceptional seamstress. The Paola Library was a favorite spot for Vi as well as her kitchen. Her cooking was spectacular.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Michael Stephen Peak, Suzy Peak, one brother, one granddaughter, and three great grandchildren.
Vi will be remembered for many things. But those who knew her best will never forget the self-discipline she exhibited. Except when it came to Vi’s passion she had for shoes.
Sadly, Vi has unlaced her shoes and placed them under the bed for the last time. She will be greatly missed.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Paola Chapel 305 N. Pearl Street Paola, KS 66071 913-294-2372
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.