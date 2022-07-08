1934-2022
Vida Lea (Keith) Hurlbut, age 87, of Paola, Kansas passed away July 4, 2022 at her home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Graveside services will follow at Miami Memorial Gardens, Paola. The family respectfully requests contributions to the Darrell Hurlbut Scholarship Fund in lieu of flowers.
Vida was born in Graham County, Kansas on July 25, 1934 at the family homestead to Georgia Gladis Green and Lee Vernon Keith. She attended school at Leland Country School and graduated from the 8th grade and went onto graduate from Morland High School with the Class of 1952. She moved to Kansas City and attended Secretarial School until April 1953 when she accepted a job at General Mills Corporation. She lived in Kansas City with her cousin and three other girls making their way in the world.
Vida and Edward W. Hurlbut were married on September 4, 1955 at the Methodist Church in Hill City, Kansas. They made their home in Independence, Kansas until moving to the family farm in Paola, Kansas in June of 1964. Ed commuted to his job in the city while Vida managed the growing family. Six children were conceived from this union and all worked and participated in the daily routine of farm life.
Vida worked at Miami County Hospital as an aide before she went to work for King Radio in Paola. She continued with them for many years and transferred to Lawrence when they moved the facility there. She retired from there approximately in 2000. Upon retirement she and Edward were able to travel to many areas of the world including Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, and Alaska.
She then wanted to go back to work part-time and started working at the Paola Walmart in the Pharmacy Department. Vida worked there for several years as well.
Vida's real enjoyment came from family time, especially all of the kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved watching them grow up and followed each and every one with all their interests and skills. She encouraged all to pursue their chosen dreams and loved the diversity of everyone's interests. She was loved greatly by her six children, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. In many ways her life was defined by her love for her family and what they became in her image.
Life was never easy and she overcame many challenges including the death of a son at age 17 in 1979 and a catastrophic injury to her son David which required many years of surgeries, and rehabilitation. She accepted the challenges as part of life and forged ahead in spite of the daunting circumstances which would overwhelm so many. Vida was a champion of the "underdog" and could always be there to offer support when needed.
Vida volunteered and attended the First Presbyterian Church of Paola most of her life. She enjoyed working at the thrift shop each week helping with all the functions and volunteers. Church life was important to her and she honored God by the way she lived her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Glenn Keith, and one of her twin sons Darrell. She is survived by her husband Edward; her sons Rodney, Ronald, and David; and her daughters Velinda and Michelle (aka precious!!); and one brother Byron Keith of Penokee, Kansas; 8 grandchildren Lindsey, Jenny, Alex, Samantha, Makenzie, Nick, Aaron, and Bradley; 13 great grandchildren Mason, Milee, Noah, Grant, Jordan, Paisley, Payton, Hudson, Nicholas, Jake, Hunter, Easton, and Zoe; and 2 great-great grandchildren Avery and Nicholas, Jr.
Vida had a very special friend Connie Ebeck. They worked together over the years at the hospital and King Radio. Their friendship grew to best friends and Vida loved Connie as one of her own. They were there for each other over the years and considered Connie as family.
All of her family will miss her greatly as her impact will be felt for generations to come.
