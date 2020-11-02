1966-2020
Violet Ann Longmire, 54, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, at Paola Cemetery under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary - Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Violet was born Thursday, January 20, 1966, in Paola, KS. She was one of five children born to Cecil Clifford and Avalon (Blackmon) Longmire. She attended school in Paola.
She worked at Medicalodge in Paola in the laundry department and also as a certified nurse's aide for several years and had also worked as a cashier at Price Chopper in Paola.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil Clifford and Avalon Mary Marie Longmire.
Survivors include her children Victor Diaz and his wife Kathryn and Star Demler and her husband Todd all of Topeka; one granddaughter Rose; one step-granddaughter Wynter; other relatives and friends.
