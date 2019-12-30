Virgil Eugene Stevens age 60, Pleasanton, Kansas passed away on Thursday December 26, 2019.
Funeral 2 pm Saturday, January 4, 2019 Pleasanton First Baptist Church. Burial in the Pleasanton Cemetery. Visitation Friday, January 3, from 5 to 7 pm at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel. Contributions: Pleasanton First Baptist Church.
