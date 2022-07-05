1939-2022
Virginia Jean “Ginger” Coburn, 83, of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of Paola, went to be with her many loved ones in heaven, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home.
The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and concern they and Ginger were shown by Missouri Palliative and Hospice care as Ginger passed over.
A graveside visitation will be held at Pleasanton Cemetery, Pleasanton, Kansas, on Wednesday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 a.m. under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071.
Ginger was born February 22, 1939, in Highland, Kansas, the oldest daughter of Richard L. Foster and Esther L. Shipman Foster. She had one sister, Ruth Ann Foster Offutt Hathaway.
She grew up in Pleasanton, Kansas, and graduated from Pleasanton “Hilltop” High School with the Class of 1957.
Ginger married her high school sweet heart, Robert “Bob” Coburn, Sr. on August 31, 1957, at the First Christian Church in Pleasanton. Bob was in the US Navy when they married, and they were stationed in Beeville, TX, Memphis, TN and Norfolk, VA before returning to Pleasanton, KS.
Over their almost 41 years of marriage, they lived in Prescott and Stanley, Kansas, and Kansas City and Harrisonville, Missouri, and finally Paola.
After Bob passed on August 13, 1998, she moved to Wichita, Kansas, then finally Raymore, Missouri.
Ginger worked for over 30 years as an office manager for many of the car dealerships in the area, including Dick Smith Motors, later Steven Hobbs Motors of Paola, Bob White Ford and Creason-Tawney Chevrolet of Ottawa, KS, eventually retiring from Ron Olson Chevrolet of Paola.
Ginger loved to read, as well as spending evenings playing cards, dominos or dice games with family, friends and special neighbors Alice and Lester Hauldren and Butch and Martha Town. She and Bob had many shared interests, including bowling, camping and boating. They loved to square dance, traveling often with their clubs and friends to dancing workshops and on cruises.
Ginger was an accomplished seamstress and was known for making all of their matching dance outfits. She was also known for her entertaining and decorating, especially at Christmas time. She loved to watch Hallmark Christmas movies, the Kansas City Royals and the Chiefs, and her beloved Kansas Jayhawks Men's Basketball teams.
She was a former member of the First Christian Churches of Pleasanton and Paola, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents, Richard and Esther; her sister, Ruth Ann and her husbands Billy Offutt and Francis “Hap” Hathaway; Bob’s parents Ralph Coburn and Niles and Cora Whinery Holmes; Bob’s brothers Ronald, Jerry, Ralph Jr., Otto, Randall, Doug and Olan Coburn; nephews Michael Offutt and Thomas Hathaway, and niece Rhonda Hooft. Also her beloved Shih Tzus Cricket, Punkin, Piddle and Buffy.
Ginger is survived by her son, Robert “Rob” Coburn, Jr. of Raymore, and daughter, Claudette “Bobbi” Hollinger (Lee Rardin) of Clarksburg, WV; grandchildren Amanda Ledington (Tony) of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Ariel Coburn of Independence, Missouri and Austin Coburn of Raymore; and great grandchildren Broderick and Benjamin Ledington of Pleasant Hill. She was loved and will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
