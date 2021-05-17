8/27/54-5/9/21
Virginia M Randall, 66, rural Paola, KS died May 9, 2021, at her home following a brief battle with cancer.
Ginger, as she was known, was born and raised in Kansas City, MO. In 1982, she married James E. Randall in Paola where they spent the rest of her years raising their family, mostly in the Hillsdale community.
Ginger worked many years as a licensed practical nurse until physical disability ended her working career.
A talented seamstress and quilter, Ginger also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, games and card playing with fiends. She was an active member of the Paola Christian Church and their ladies’ bible study group.
Survivors include husband Jim, of the home; son Anthony or “Tony” Randall of Shawnee; step-children Clinton (Becky) Randall of Paola; Theresa (Doug) Keffer of Milford, TX; step-children and great-grandchildren; and her beloved dogs Arnie and Sophie.
Ginger was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter Mary; son Bill; step-daughter Rhonda Lister; and two step-grandchildren.
Per her wishes, no service or visitation is planned. Cremation with private inurnment at Hillsdale Cemetery.
