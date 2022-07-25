1929-2022
Virginia Louise Glaze, 92, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in 96 Cemetery, LaCygne, Kansas.
Virginia was born November 2, 1929, in LaCygne, Kansas, to Glen E. and Laura (Rhynerson) Miller. She grew up in the LaCygne and Drexel area with her dad and step-mom Bessie and 9 siblings.
On October 30, 1946, Virginia was united in marriage to Jack C. Glaze in Mound City, Kansas. They made their home in Paola since 1947.
She worked at Smith & Company as a seamstress and supervisor for many years.
She enjoyed going to auctions, playing cards with family, flea markets, fishing, and camping. She passed her time by crocheting, quilting, and various art projects. She really enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.
She was a member of the First Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mom; her husband; daughter Laura Glaze; brothers baby William Miller, Walter Miller, Floyd "Jackie" Miller and Clifford Driskell, and sisters Mabel Hill, Norma Meador, Dorothy Deel, and Geraldine Dalyrymple.
Survivors include her son John Curtis Glaze; daughter Diana L. Brown; brother Glen Eugene Miller, Jr.; sister Marilyn Jenkins; grandchildren Casey (Jennie) Brown and Coby Brown; 3 great grandchildren Kyle, Kaitlyn and Alison Brown; and special friend Karin Campa.
The family suggests memorial contributions to First Lutheran Church of Paola, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Virginia’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
