Virginia Linder passed on to her next adventure on September 13th. She passed peacefully with the Love of her Life at her side, just as she had chosen to live the last 70+ years. A legacy of family and friends hold on to her many roles as Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandma, etc. What brought Virginia the most happiness was being Mrs. Gene Linder.
A matriarch in every sense of the word, she made her home a special gathering place for four generations of family. Virginia was for many a center of the universe and created a place of belonging for all that passed through her life and her door. Our Family will always remember the Easter and Halloween parties for the grandkids, summer picnics by the runway and the pumpkin squares after endless feasts at Thanksgiving. But most of all, the hours distributing gifts to the dozens huddled by the hearth at Christmas, which was Virginia’s favorite time of year. Virginia made everyone welcome, and everything more special.
Sharp and shrewd her whole journey, Virginia was as much her true self keeping the books for the family/business as she was kicking up her heels in a square dance with friends. Quiet times at the family farm were treasured spending time with Gene and passing the time with a good read. She also enjoyed antiques, bird watching and home arranging...for everyone
The true legacy of Virginia carried on by everyone she touched, is that of a life well lived - an example that makes everyone better. All are left grateful for the light of Virginia’s life, which does not fade - but expands and endures.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Eugene Reyburn and a granddaughter, Abby Linder. She is survived by husband, Gene, a son, Jeff Linder (Sharon), two daughters, Marsha Conner and Denise Koblitz (Craig), a brother Harry Reyburn, three nephews Steve Linder (Susan), Lee Linder (Annalisa), David Reyburn, a niece, Donna Reyburn, four grandchildren, Valerie Gibson, Amber Koblitz, Joe Koblitz and Jamie Thompson, six great grandchildren, Forrest Gibson, Sydney Gibson, Alex Koblitz, Avery Koblitz, Van Thompson and Zeke Thompson.
No services will be held as family is having a private memorial. Gene and family would love remembrances by mail to Schneider Funeral Home P.O. Box 525 Pleasanton, Kansas 66075 or online at www.schneiderfunerals.com, which will be shared and treasured. Please join the family in sharing love with others in Virginia’s honor and name.
