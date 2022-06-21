9/25/1941-6/15/2022
Virginia Mae Worthington Peckman, 80, of Paola, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, with her immediate family and grandchildren by her side.
Services will be the evening of July 16th, 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, with a Celebration of Life immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Miami County Cancer Foundation or Trinity Lutheran Church, Paola, KS.
Virginia, also known as “Jenny,” was born at Providence Hospital in Wyandotte County, KS, September 25, 1941, to Chancie and Helen (McCarter) Worthington. She was baptized at the Stanley Community Church, growing up near Bucyrus, KS and graduated from Stanley High School in 1959.
During her childhood, Jenny grew up in a farming environment and loved to spend time gardening with both of her parents and sewing with her mother. She always had a large garden plot going in the summer and enjoyed canning the fruits and vegetables of the season.
In 1963, she married Lloyd Loren Peckman at Stanley Community Church and they made their first home in the Kansas City, KS area. From there they moved first to Denver, CO and then Chicago, IL as her husband’s job with FDA demanded before they returned to Paola, KS to help run the family farming operation.
She loved to cook dinners for anyone helping with the farm work. In 1978, Jenny began working at the Miami County Hospital and retired in 2006 with over 28 years devoted to healthcare.
Jenny’s biggest passion in life was that of being a mother and homemaker for the family. She cherished all her children and grandchildren and always had the door open if anyone needed a place to stay or someone to watch the kids. She was also a great seamstress and spent many hours sewing matching clothing for her children, numerous prom dresses, many bridesmaid dresses and lots of patches on the farming clothes!
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Gloria Jean Shepard, and son-in-law Rick Zajic. She is survived by her loving husband Lloyd; five children Sherri Peckman Webb (Chris) of Olathe, Pamela Peckman Minden (Kyle) of Paola, Jennifer Peckman-Rethman (Randy) of Emporia, Jon Peckman (Nicole) of Overland Park, and Suzanne Peckman Zajic of Ottawa; and 12 grandchildren Chelsea, Hailey, and Jenna Webb; Chancie, Cooper and Cate Minden; Brayden, Sophia and Sadie Rethman; Keegan and Mariah Peckman; and Carter Zajic.
