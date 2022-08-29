Virginia May “Jingle” (Bigham) Dougan passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her home.
She was born on May 19, 1930, in Paola, Kansas, to Emery Harlan and Anna Margaret (Brandt) Bigham. Virginia was joined in marriage to Delmar Dean Dougan on February 21, 1950. They lived in several places including Spring Hill, Gardner, and Olathe before they moved to their home in Fontana, Kansas where she lived for the remaining 69 years of her life. They became the parents of five children: Terry Lee, Timothy Thomas, Rose Ann, Natalie Kay, and Connie Sue.
She held many jobs beginning at age 8 when she worked as a helper for a neighbor. In the eighth grade she began working at Osawatomie Laundry and continued to work there until she graduated from high school. During high school she was also an usherette at the Paola movie theater. She worked at the Nike Naval Base in Gardner, Kansas as a presser in the laundry. She then worked at the sewing factory in Paola, Kansas.
Her favorite job was being the school cook at Fontana Elementary from where she retired in 2000. After taking some time off, she became a Foster Grandparent at Fontana Elementary and later at Parker Elementary. She continued to do this until 2019. Whether students were helping her in the kitchen, or she was helping them with spelling words, she loved her school kids.
Virginia enjoyed going to garage sales at her favorite “boutiques” with her sisters and grandkids, phone calls, cards and visits from her friends and family, gardening and watching her hummingbirds. She was very proud of her yard, garden, and flowers.
Although she is known for her amazing cooking, she said she really didn’t like to cook. Despite this, you could still count on chili and cinnamon rolls for Halloween, homemade chicken and noodles for every family event, and many kinds of pie. Her no-bake cookies were a favorite as well. Her family was her pride and joy, and she had a way of making each one feel special.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Delmar, son Tim, brother Vernon Bigham, and sisters Evelyn Brewer, Edie Johns, and Erma Bolling.
She is survived by her daughters Terry Jenkins of Osawatomie, Rose (Randy) Johnson of Osawatomie, Natalie Dougan of Fort Scott, and Connie (Daryl) Nickell of Fontana; daughter-in-law Diana Dougan of Bush City; grandchildren Jodi Powell, Tally (Eric) Fleming, Tom (Roni) Jenkins, Toni Cook, Maggie (Sam) Davenport, Destiny (Kenny) Allen, Matt (Jamie) Johnson, Marie Dougan, Mackenzie Nickell (Corey Patterson), Colt and Timmy Nickell; great grandchildren Tess (Steven) Crouch, Sara (Richmond) Salmans, Meghan, Allison, and Bryan Butler, Paige and Cale Fleming, Miranda Wollard, Shane and Charlie Jenkins, Nicholas, Isaac, Eli and Sophie Cook, Emily, Benjamin, and Stewart Davenport, Savana, Kenadee, and Kolby Allen, Kori Belcher and Kinleigh and RJ Johnson; great-great grandchildren Cannon and Sutton Crouch, Brynnley Bauer, Jasper and Jameson Wollard and many other family and friends.
A celebration of life lived by a beautiful soul will be held at her home at 204 S. Merrill Street in Fontana, KS on September 24th, 2022 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm.
Donations may be made to the Fontana United Methodist Church or Miami County Cancer Foundation.
