Virginia May “Jingle” (Bigham) Dougan passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her home.

She was born on May 19, 1930, in Paola, Kansas, to Emery Harlan and Anna Margaret (Brandt) Bigham. Virginia was joined in marriage to Delmar Dean Dougan on February 21, 1950. They lived in several places including Spring Hill, Gardner, and Olathe before they moved to their home in Fontana, Kansas where she lived for the remaining 69 years of her life. They became the parents of five children: Terry Lee, Timothy Thomas, Rose Ann, Natalie Kay, and Connie Sue.

