September 23, 1932 – September 27, 2019
Virginia Lee Renner Norris, age 87, passed away peacefully in her Lenexa, Kansas home on the morning of 09/27/2019. Virginia was born in Overland Park but she lived the majority of her life in Louisburg, Kansas.
Services will be held at Louisburg United Methodist Church on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Visitation: 10:00 a.m.; Service: 11:00 Full Obituary available: http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/neptune-society/obituary.aspx?n=Virginia-Norris&lc=5067&pid=194031962&mid=8871778
