1931-2020
Vivian I. Gorman, 88, Osawatomie, KS, died May 25, 2020, at Osawatomie Life Care Center.
She is survived by her son Mike (Susan), daughter Lori, grandchildren Jordan Miller and Vance Gorman.
Graveside services were Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Oswego Cemetery, Oswego, KS.
Memorials are to Miami County Medical Center Auxiliary, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.