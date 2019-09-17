W. R. “Bill” Braden age 89 of Osawatomie, KS died Friday September 13, 2019 at Vintage Park of Osawatomie, KS.
Survivors include his daughters: Rhonda Nelson of Olathe, KS, Pamela (Rob) Stifter of Parker, KS and Lori (Rob) Bristow of Olathe, KS. Six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
Visitation was 2-4pm September 15, 2019 at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Service was 11am September 16, 2019 at the Green Valley Baptist Church, Osawatomie, KS. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials are to the American Heart Association or Arthritis Foundation and may be sent in c/o of the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430, Osawatomie, KS 66064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.