Waborn Ray Phillips, age 61, Mound City, Kansas, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Celebration of Life 11:30 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Mound City First Baptist Church. Visitation 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com. Arrangements: Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.