Walt Dotson, of Bucyrus, KS, died February 23, 2023, at the home. He was 86.
Walt is survived by his wife, Suzanne, his daughter, Jane Dotson Reed, and her partner, Mark Patterson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter, and his mother, Ruby.
Walt was born and raised in Marceline, MO, and spent lots of time in his youth helping his aunts and uncles on their nearby farms. This work outdoors stayed with him for all of his life. He loved tending his many plants and flowers as well as taking care of whatever needed doing around his property, including caring for his animal friends.
Walt had a career in banking that spanned over 60 years, with the last 42 years at the Stanley Bank. He believed a person’s word was a bond and valued a handshake above all else.
Time with his family and friends was most precious. Additionally, he treasured good food, good books, good puns, and good people, as well as baking and sharing cookies of appreciation. He remembered the birthdays of a lengthy list of colleagues and friends and offered his good wishes with a phone call to commemorate each one.
A lifelong sports enthusiast, Walt adored KU basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs and was thrilled with this year’s NCAA National Championship and the Super Bowl victory. Growing up, he was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, but added rooting for the Royals when the franchise started in Kansas City.
Walt was equally passionate about music and developed an eclectic iTunes playlist, which included everything from Willie Nelson to Ed Sheeran to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. He valued attending live performances in any sized venue and thought every one was magical. He also never missed “Dana and Parks” on talk radio KMBZ and “Wally from Bucyrus” sometimes just had to call in with his comments.
Walt’s intelligence and clever wit along with his joy and zest for life were a light to his family and his community. Although he will be deeply missed, he will be forever remembered.
Walt did not want a service, but the family will host a gathering to remember him in the near future. In Walt’s honor, please consider a donation to Wayside Waifs or the KC Pet Project, or perform a random act of kindness for someone else. Memorial can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053. And as Walt would say, “Be good.”
