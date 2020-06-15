"Walter Leon Ryan, 77, of Paola, Kansas, passed away on June 7, 2020, in Olathe, Kansas.
He is survived by his wife, Dalene Faye Ryan (Rader); children, Michael Mills, Mia Marlow, Leonard Ryan, and Ida Weigell; 6 grandchildren, Kyle Marlow, Jessie Weigell, Amanda Marlow, Amber Weigell, Hayden Weigell, and Emily Weigell; and 5 great-grandchildren, Macie Marlow, MacKenzie Marlow, Dante Weigell, Madison Marlow, and Damion Weigell."
