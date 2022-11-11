Wanda Jo Dees Nevius passed away on November 9, 2022, after a two-week stay at Olathe Medical Center. A special thank you to Dr. Feehan who took care of her for many decades. There will be a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Wanda was born June 18, 1940, in Coalgate, Oklahoma, to Henry Wilson Dees and Dorothy Lee Pebworth. She often described her early years as “growing up in the bottoms” and times were hard. The family then moved to Paola, Kansas where Wanda graduated from Paola High in 1958. Wanda was also a member of the Choctaw Indian Tribe.
She worked at a Paola law firm before meeting Bill Nevius at the Pla-Mor Dance Hall. They married Dec. 28th, 1958. Soon thereafter, she had a new job as they built their life together on their farm near Spring Hill. They raised four daughters and one son. Over the years they also raised hogs, cattle, corn, soybeans and milo. Wanda kept the books on the farm operation and made and delivered many lunches to the fields during planting and harvest…all while keeping the children in check. Bill and Wanda were married 63 years at the time of her passing.
As the children got older, Wanda studied photography at JCCC. She built her own darkroom and printed her own photos and prints. Her grandchildren Megan Harris, Nate Duncan, Tanner McGilton, Nikalea Ward and Lacey Johnson often served as models for her photography. The ponds, creeks, hunting and fishing catches often served as backdrops for many photo projects with the grandkids.
While Wanda fought health ailments the last few years, she lived a good life surrounded by family and her dog Charlie. She loved to watch the deer and turkeys that visited frequently and would sit outside and look over the landscape several times a day.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Ross Dees and Kenny Dees.
She leaves behind husband, Bill and siblings Kaye (Dick) Ray and Tom Dees. She leaves children: Conni, Nancy, Gail, Mary and Dan and several nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her favorite child-Charlie the rat terrier-as well as five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She will be greatly missed by all.
