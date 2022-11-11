Wanda Jo Dees Nevius passed away on November 9, 2022, after a two-week stay at Olathe Medical Center. A special thank you to Dr. Feehan who took care of her for many decades. There will be a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Wanda was born June 18, 1940, in Coalgate, Oklahoma, to Henry Wilson Dees and Dorothy Lee Pebworth. She often described her early years as “growing up in the bottoms” and times were hard. The family then moved to Paola, Kansas where Wanda graduated from Paola High in 1958. Wanda was also a member of the Choctaw Indian Tribe.

