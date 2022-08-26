1957-2022
Warren Eugene McKoon, 65, of Paola passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 24, 2022.
Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Paola Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 29, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Warren was born on January 14, 1957, in Ottawa, KS, to the late Eldon Warren and Alma Marie (Redick) McKoon. He was the youngest of four children.
Warren married Rita Marie (Skalsky) on August 29, 1981, at Holy Trinity Church in Paola, KS. Born to this union were 4 children Lisa (Jonelle) McKoon, Amy (Travis) Allen, Cathy (Caleb) Taylor, Scott (Tavish) McKoon all of Paola. He is survived by his wife Rita, four children, and eight grandchildren as well as many friends and family.
Warren was a 1975 graduate of Paola High School. After graduation he traveled to North Dakota as a land surveyor where he met his wife Rita. Upon returning to Kansas he worked at Kansas Iron Works; however, most of his career (32 years) was spent working as a Cable Technician for the local cable company.
Warren enjoyed many things in life including camping at Lacygne Lake, volleyball, softball, riding motorcycles, and watching sports including the Chiefs and KU basketball. But most of all, he loved spending time with his grandkids (Carlee, Carson, Lane, Caysen, Daxin, Rayna, Leo and Cohen).
He was preceded in death by his parents Eldon and Alma McKoon, brother-in-law Rick Montague, grandson Michael Lynn, and father-in-law Leo Skalsky.
Warren will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Memorial donations can be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital or to the Miami County Cancer Foundation and sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
