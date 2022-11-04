Wayne Alvin Wikstrom, 84, of Paola, KS, passed away Oct. 28, 2022.
Visitation 6-8 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022, at Bruce Funeral Home 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas, (913) 592-2244. Service at 10 am on Nov. 12, 2022, at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 606 S. Elm St., Louisburg, KS. Burial at Saint Marys Catholic Cemetery, Louisburg, KS.
Wayne was born July 26, 1938, in Bayard, NE, to Alvin Henry and Willabell (Merrill) Wikstrom. He grew up in Bayard, NE. The family moved to Cole Camp, MO, where he graduated from high school. Wayne served in the United States Navy from January 1959 to January 1963. He married Donna Horton on Aug. 26, 1967, in Kansas City, MO.
Wayne worked as a machinist for Hallmark Cards, Marley Co. and Colgate Palmolive. Wayne was an entrepreneur at heart. He constantly strived to find new ways to do any task at hand. He worked tirelessly to provide for his wife and sons, often working late night shifts so he could see his boys in every sport they played.
After his sons were grown and married his attention shifted towards retirement where he began his second act in life, being a grandfather. Everything he did centered on the wellbeing and love for his grandchildren. Wayne was known for giving the best hugs (many will attest to that) and when asked how he is doing, his answer was consistent and always with a smile saying, “I’m peachy.” Wayne will be missed by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Ruth and husband Gary Keyte (brother-in-law), brother-in-law Elmer Meisner, and sister-in-law Sandy Wikstrom. Wayne is survived by his wife Donna, of the home; sons: Anthony “Tony” and wife Melissa Wikstrom, Paola, KS, and Timothy “Tim” and husband Jim Fisher, Leawood, KS; grandson: Lauren and granddaughter: Lora; siblings: Virginia Fajen, Grain Valley, MO, Alice Meisner, Cole Camp, MO and James Wikstrom, Cole Camp, MO.
