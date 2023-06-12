Wayne Edward Osborn, age 85, of Fontana, KS, died Sunday June 4, 2023, at his home.
Wayne was born July 12, 1937, in O’Neill, NE, to Lee Edward and Florence Minnie (Clevish) Osborn. He attended Parker Rural High School. He graduated with the Parker High School class of 1955. Wayne then attended Ottawa University for two years.
On July 9, 1957, Wayne enlisted into the United States Navy. He was stationed at the Naval Air Station in Alameda, CA. Wayne was active duty for four years and then was a reserve for another two years. He was honorably discharged July 8, 1963.
Wayne then went back to college at Rockhurst University and studied electronics. Wayne worked for Van Chevrolet for a number of years and started his own company specializing in aftermarket car customizations, later selling the company to Van Tuyl Company where he continued to work until he retired in the late 1990s.
In August of 1961, Wayne and Shirley Irene Quisenberry were united in marriage in Parker, KS, at the Methodist Church. They made their home in Kansas City, Missouri. To this union came two children; Mark and Trina.
Wayne was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He made his own bows and loved fly fishing. Wayne would often take long walks in nature with his bow and camera in hand to shoot a deer or capture a picture of nature.
He was a member of the Fontana Christian Church and was instrumental in the building of the church. Wayne was also an Elder for three years. He was a member of the Toast Masters, Kansas Bow Hunters Association and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Norman Osborn and grandson Luke Osborn.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Shirley of the home, children; Mark Osborn of Fontana, KS and daughter of Frisco, TX and one grandson Jacob Osborn. Along with other family and friends.
Project Healing Waters or Fontana Christian Church
Wake Saturday, June 17, 2023 10:30 AM Fontana Christian Church followed by Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM. Burial of ashes at Parker Cemetery.
