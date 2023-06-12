Wayne Edward Osborn, age 85, of Fontana, KS, died Sunday June 4, 2023, at his home.

Wayne was born July 12, 1937, in O’Neill, NE, to Lee Edward and Florence Minnie (Clevish) Osborn. He attended Parker Rural High School. He graduated with the Parker High School class of 1955. Wayne then attended Ottawa University for two years.

