Wayne H. LaGalle, age 88, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away, Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Overland Park, Kansas.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, Kansas with military honors by Fort Riley Honor Guard.
He was born on Sunday, December 25, 1932, in Gardner, Kansas, the son of Harvey and Lola (Moser) La Galle.
Wayne lived in Bucyrus, Kansas and after his marriage, moved to the Paola-Wellsville, Kansas area in 1961 and in 1968 purchased a 250-acre farm near Ottawa.
He graduated from Bucyrus High School with the class of 1950.
Wayne was drafted August of 1955 into the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict from July 1956 until April 1958, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He received the Good Conduct Medal.
He was self-employed as a farmer, a carpenter and worked for J.C. Nichols, Marvin Allen and others. He was a member of Carpenter’s Union #714 from 1951 until 1971.
On Saturday, August 27, 1960, Wayne was united in marriage with Betty A. Stahl at Bucyrus, Kansas. They shared 60 years of marriage.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Lola (Moser) LaGalle.
He is survived by wife Betty of the home, his son, Dwayne LaGalle (Rhonda) and daughter, Deborah Richardson (Dave), both of Ottawa; brothers, Melvin LaGalle of Olathe, Kansas and Carl LaGalle of Iola, Kansas; sisters, Aleta Whitehead of Carlsbad, California and Leota Lawrence of Louisburg, Kansas; grandchildren, Brent Edgecomb, Jacob Richardson, Jena Ortega, Avery Morse and Bennet LaGalle; three great grandchildren; a special cousin, Owen Frakes of Ottawa and seventeen special nieces and nephews.
Wayne was special and will forever be in the hearts of his family and friends. He would want you to hug your family and say hello to your friends and neighbors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ascend Hospice c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Wayne’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
