Wayne Linder, age 86, of Wellsville, Kansas, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his home under Hospice Care.
Memorial services will be held at 5 PM, Thursday July 13, 2023, at the Family Life Center at the Wellsville Baptist Church. Dinner and drinks will be provided. Interment of cremains will follow at the time of his wife’s passing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wellsville Baptist Church, the USD 289 Athletic Fund or the Palmyra Masonic Lodge #23 of Baldwin City in care of Wilson’s, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092.
Wayne Linder was born July 13, 1936, in Olathe, Kansas, the son of Preston P. and Mary E. (Viar) Linder. He moved with his family to 95th & Metcalf in Overland Park where he started grade school. They moved to Gardner when he was in the 4th grade and he graduated from Gardner High School in 1954. Following graduation, Wayne farmed and then took employment with Delco Battery in Olathe. He retired in 1986 after 30 years of service.
On April 7, 1961, Wayne married Marie McDaniel of Lawrence, (formerly of Walnut, KS), and moved to Wellsville. They lived in and around Wellsville all of the 62 years of their married lives. Marie survives at the home.
In the 1970’s, Wayne started Linder’s Repair and did electrical and appliance repair part-time. After retiring from Delco Battery in ’86, he ran Linder’s Repair full-time until retiring in 2013. He also worked for the City of Wellsville as an inspector.
Wayne was a former member of many groups and organizations including Clearfield Grange, the Miami County Zoning Board, OFCED Board, Franklin County Crime Stoppers Board, Wellsville Chamber of Commerce, Past Master and member of the Wellsville Masonic Lodge #356 and Palmyra Masonic Lodge #23 in Baldwin City. He also served on the Wellsville Days Committee and was a member of the Osawatomie Golf Course.
Wayne was well known as the “Cannon Man” at Wellsville High School football games for 25 years and was a Wall of Fame Inductee at WHS in 2021. He was a member of the Wellsville Baptist Church and a volunteer for the Wellsville Fire Department.
Wayne enjoyed golfing and fishing as long as his health permitted him. Most of all, he loved to be working or helping others, especially mentoring young people. He dearly loved his horses that he had in his younger years.
A special thanks to all that helped during the decline of his health and those at Faith Hospice Care.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Marie of the home; brother, Douglas Linder of Garnett; sister-in-law, Rose McDaniel of Sarcoxie, MO; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Marion Daniel and Gerald, a sister, Marilyn Walsh, 3 brother-in-laws, 2 sister-in-laws, a niece and 2 nephews.
