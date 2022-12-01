Following a valiant fight against age and illness, longtime Paola resident, Wayne Norman Johnson passed away peacefully at home (Overland Park) November 28, 2022, at the age of 87.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, of the home; son Mark Johnson (Diane) of Strafford, Mo.; daughter Beverly Lieberman (Mike Bennett) of Paola, Kan.; daughter Terri Johnson of the home; son Deron Johnson (Walter Bass) of Lenexa, Kan.; granddaughter Carmen (Lieberman) Lewis (Mike) of Osawatomie, Kan.; granddaughter Melissa (Johnson) Kotowicz (Scott) of Springfield, Mo.; granddaughter Sarah (Lieberman) Wobker (Bo) of Paola, Kan.; grandson Cameron Lieberman of Mission, Kan.; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren; cherished family friend Lisa Deichler of Overland Park, Kan.; and longtime canine companion Milo.
A visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64131, followed by a celebration of life funeral service from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society or the Miami County (Kansas) Historical Society.
