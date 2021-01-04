1924-2021
Welby Edward Knop, age 96, of Bucyrus, KS, passed away January 1, 2021, at Vintage Park of Louisburg.
Welby was born April 20, 1924, on the family farm in Chiles, KS, to Arthur Henry and Esther Grace Whitaker Knop. He was the eldest of five sons, Welby, Winston, Virgil, Lewis and Eldon. He attended Bucyrus High School, graduating in 1942.
He served in the United States Army in WWII from 1944 -1946 he was a member of the 3119 Signal Service Battalion of the U.S. Army Pacific. Welby was the last survivor of his battalion. After serving in the Army, he returned home to farm and dairy in partnership with his father and brother, Winston, known as, A.H. Knop and Sons. After his father’s death, he and Winston continued working together as Knop Brother’s until Winston’s death in 2000.
He was a lifetime member of the Louisburg American Legion John P Hand Post 250 serving over 72 years, he was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 7348 Louisburg, KS. He served on many boards and committees in Miami County, ASC, SCS, Miami County Co-op and was one of the founding members of the Miami County Rural Water District #2, he was proud to have many responsibilities at the Elm Grove Baptist Church of Chiles where he served as Deacon and was lifetime member.
He was a bachelor for 67 years and cared for his mother after his father’s death. After the passing of his mother in 1990, he found the love of his life, Virginia Weaver, the two married on March 16th, 1991. On this day he not only got a loving wife but also five wonderful children. They spent the next 25 years traveling and enjoying life together until her death in 2016. After Virginia’s death, Welby moved to Vintage Park in Louisburg which he was very proud to call home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia and daughter in law, Sharon Louise Weaver, brothers, Winston, Virgil and nephew, Mike Knop, niece, Sheryl Knop, and brother-in-law, Orville Matney.
He is survived by Katherine Weaver Steele (Steven) Topeka, KS., Sharon Weaver Vitter (Jeffrey) New Orleans, LA., John Weaver (Roxane) Denver, CO., Donald Weaver (Felicia) Metairie, LA., and Jerry Weaver (Stacey) Paola, KS. 12 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. Nieces and Nephews, Wayne Knop, Stephen Knop, Warren Knop, Charlene Wise, Vicki Nugent, Linda Stephens, Kent Knop, Karen Rolands, Kevin Knop, Craig Knop, Carol Knop and Jan Riley. Brother’s, Lewis Knop (Carol), Eldon Knop, sister in laws, Carol Knop, Barbara Knop, Lois Matney and Helen Slyter (Dean).
Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel. Masks are required. Funeral Service will be private and held at the Elm Grove Baptist Church in Chiles. Burial in the Bucyrus Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the American Legion Post 250 or to the Elm Grove Baptist Church C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
