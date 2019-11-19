Wendi Jenkins age 58 of Osawatomie died Monday November 18, 2019 at Life Care Center of Osawatomie, KS. Cremation. Visitation 10 am to noon Wednesday November 27, 2019 at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Memorials are to Eddy-Birchard to help with arrangement costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.