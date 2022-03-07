Wesley Elmo Medlen, age 85, of La Cygne, Kansas, passed away at his home on March 5, 2022.
Funeral Service will be at 12 pm, Saturday, March 12, at the Rutlader Outpost Cowboy Church. Visitation will be from 1 pm until service time. Burial will be at the Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Contributions are suggested to the Rutlader Outpost Cowboy Church.
