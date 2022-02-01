Wilbur Stainbrook, age 94, La Cygne, Kansas passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022.
He was born on the family farm near La Cygne, Kansas on May 12, 1927, the son of Charles Fredrick and Ruth Earline Stevens Stainbrook. He graduated from La Cygne High School in the Class of 1946. He was united in marriage to Ruth Ellen Carothers on August 16, 1950.
He was a farmer and raised cattle and hogs. He was also a talented plasterer, earning the nick name Mud Dauber. Wilbur was a member of the La Cygne United Methodist Church. He was also involved in the community as well. Some of the organizations he was involved with include the Masonic Lodge, Rural Water Board and the Linn County Farm Bureau Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, Daniel, Kenneth, Donald, Charles and James, one sister, Mary Ellen Noel, a son in law, Scott Allen, and one grandson, Brandon Stainbrook and a great grandson Michael Allen.
Wilbur is survived by his wife, Ruth Ellen, a son, Keith Stainbrook(Michele), two daughters, Doris Jean McElreath(Danny), and Joyce Allen, a brother, Robert Stainbrook, two sisters, Donna Good, and Marilyn Masoner, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at the La Cygne United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 3, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the La Cygne United Methodist Church or the Cadmus Grange. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
