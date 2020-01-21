Wilfred Windisch

Wilfred D. Windisch LAKEWOOD, Calif.
Born in Kansas City, Missouri, graduated Louisburg Rural High School in 1937, beloved husband and father. Resided in Compton and Buena Park CA, Las Vegas Nevada, and Lakewood, CA.
Enjoyed motor-home camping, square dancing, photography and family outings. Survived by son Frederic, daughter Deborah, step-daughter Suzanne Ross, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private memorial in California 1/19/2020 and Louisburg, KS 05/23/2020.Donations preferred to the John P. Hand American Legion Post #250, 403 W 9th St., Louisburg, KS 66053.
