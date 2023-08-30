William August Jeffry, 74, of Paola, passed away on August 28, 2023, at his home while surrounded by family.
A rosary will be held on Friday, September 1st, 2023, at 9:30 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church - 501 E. Chippewa St, Paola, KS 66071. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM also at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Joseph Sellas officiating. Burial will take place in the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery following the service.
William was born on April 10, 1949, to August and Helen (Mader) Jeffry in Chicago, IL. He married Debra (Heidenreich) Jeffry on October 2, 1976, in Clarendon Hills, IL. William and Debra settled into retirement in Paola, KS, after living in Chicago, IL, and Denver, CO. He graduated from the University of Arizona, and later obtained his Juris Doctorate at the John Marshall Law School in Chicago. He was an attorney for Waste Management, Inc. for over thirty years.
William was a fabulous and devoted husband, dedicated father to three sons, and incredible grandfather to two young grandchildren. He was a voracious reader who also enjoyed winemaking and golf with his friends. Those who knew William know he always remained a rabid fan of the University of Arizona Wildcats, the Chicago Cubs, and the Chicago Bears. William also loved German shepherds, showing them as a youth and keeping them as loyal companions throughout his life.
He was a member of the Paola Country Club and the Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
William is survived by his loving spouse Debra, his sons Brett Jeffry, Keith Jeffry, and Chad Jeffry, his grandchildren Ellie Jeffry and Hunter Jeffry, sister Barbara (Frank) Nawrocki, sister Joanne (Rick) Mellor, brother Jim (Maureen) Jeffry, brother Anthony (Laurie) Jeffry.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, August and Helen Jeffry.
