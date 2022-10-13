1930-2022
William "Bill" C. Kice, Sr., 92, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at North Point Skilled Nursing in Paola.
Graveside services 10:00 am, Friday, October 14, 2022, Osawatomie Cemetery under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary/Paola Chapel.
Bill was born Thursday, July 10, 1930, in Paola, KS, the son of Oliver Cyril and Ada (Crees) Kice. He was the youngest of their four children. He graduated from Osawatomie High School with the Class of 1948.
He was united in marriage to Phyllis Troutman on August 20, 1950, at Parker, Kansas. They became the parents of four children. Phyllis preceded Bill in death on January 25, 1982.
Farming was Bill's first love, so much so that he was known as "Farmer Bill" to many people. He had also worked for Delco Battery, Troutman Drywall and drove a milk route.
On October 9, 1987, Bill and Linda (Bradford) Renner were married in Paola. They made their home in Paola.
He enjoyed the Sprint car races. In his younger days, Bill was often found at his grandchildren's sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Phyllis, two granddaughters Korrie Kice and Angela Kice, one grandson Chris Cook, and three sisters Cleta Kice, Wilda Peterkord, and Maxine Prentice.
Survivors include two daughters Jennie Cook (Jim) of Louisburg and Carol Massey (Mike) of Paola; two sons William "Billy" Kice, Jr. (Debbie) of Olathe and Max Kice (Karen) of Paola; two step-daughters Robin Wood (Billy) of Lawrence and Michelle Funk (Layne) of Overland Park; two step-sons Randy Wilson of Elko, NV and Dennis Renner (Jodi) of Williamsburg, VA; 20 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Memorials: Miami County Cancer Foundation c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Bill's Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
