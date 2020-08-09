William "Bill" Hume

William J. “Bill” Hume, age 79, of Stover, Mo., died Friday, July 31, 2020.
Survived by his wife, Julie Hudgins Hume; children, Liz Coleman, Lisa Lutman and Bill Hume; siblings, Barbara Scott, Mary Champion and Gary Hume; eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date. Contributions are suggested to Stover Animal Rescue. www.scrivner-morrow.com.
