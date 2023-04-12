1928-2023
On March 26, 2023, William (Bill) Earl Rayne, loving husband, father of three, grandfather of nine, and great-grandfather of ten, passed away at the age of 94.
Bill was born on September 10, 1928, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Geraldine (Moffitt) of Topeka, Kansas, and Tom Rayne (Payen) of England.
Bill spent his early childhood in Kansas City, Kansas, and at a family cabin on the Pottawatomie River in Garnett, Kansas. His family later moved to a farm in Garnett where he enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, ice skating, and farm life.
Bill graduated from Garnett High School in 1947 and attended Kansas State University.
Bill was drafted on February 1, 1951, into the Army during the Korean War where he served on the front line as Staff Sergeant in the 2nd Division, 38th Infantry Regiment, 4.2 Heavy Mortar Company until November 3, 1952. He married Mae Jean Hoopengardner of Paola, Kansas, on May 31, 1952. They moved to Paola, Kansas, and had three children. Bill was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Bill worked at the Western Spirit/Miami Republican newspaper office as a printer from 1954 until he retired at the age of 70.
Bill enjoyed building model airplanes, flying RC planes, coaching little league baseball, beekeeping, gardening, and Friday night poker games. Bill was a great storyteller and loved visiting with family and friends. Bill set a great example for all his family to follow and gave honest and wise advice.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Mae Jean (Hoopengardner) Rayne.
He is survived by a brother-in-law Sal Penza (and his family); his three children John (Mary Beth) Rayne, Patrick (Kelly) Rayne, and Mary (Keith) Pickert; nine grandchildren Kevin Rayne, Elizabeth Rayne, Adam (Jayme) Rayne, Spencer Rayne, Emilie (David) Idzior, Nathan (Melissa) Pickert, Douglas (Danielle) Pickert, Melanie (Gregory) Moore, Brandon Pickert; and ten great-grandchildren Kinsley Rayne, Lincoln Rayne, Maloree Rayne, Mollie Rayne, Jay Enfield, Blaize Idzior, Kateri Idzior, Xavier Idzior, Sabine Idzior, and Joseph Pickert.
Funeral: 10 a.m., April 21, 2023, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Paola, Kansas; visitation: preceding funeral at 9:30 a.m.; military burial: Holy Cross Cemetery, Paola, Kansas, following funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations are to Holy Trinity Catholic School in honor of Bill and Mae Jean Rayne and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
