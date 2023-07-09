William Howard Shaffer, 85, passed away June 30, 2023, in Overland Park, KS.
Born August 7, 1937 near Burlington, KS to Lyle and Marjorie (née Recek) Shaffer, he was raised on a farm near Gridley, KS. He married Reno May Sleezer on April 14, 1957. They settled in Bucyrus, KS and spent 65 years enjoying their life together. Reno May passed away on July 3, 2022.
Bill had a reserved personality and a quick dry wit. He loved farming, was an expert gardener and woodworker and never hesitated to use his skills to help others. He leaves behind not just his immediate family, but his large extended family, close friends, and several church communities.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Reno May, brother-in-law Johnnie Sleezer, and nephew Don Sleezer. Bill is survived by his children Joe Shaffer, Jeff Shaffer, and Dianne Dennis; Brothers Larry and Ardeen Shaffer and their families, Brothers-in law George, Roy, and Jim Sleezer and their families. Bill is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Lesley Shaffer, Jill Evans, Tara Knapp, Ryan Shaffer, Andy Shaffer, Katie Dennis Gunnerson, and Kelsey Hall. Bill was preceded in death by his great-grandson Keshawn Turner, and is survived by 14 great-grandchildren: Alexis, Malcolm, and Cameron Turner, Hayden Taber, Avery Evans, Kinsley Shaffer, Emery and Brayley Harris, Leia and Ethan Shaffer, Harland and August Shaffer, and Wren and Owen Hall, and great-great-granddaughter Amani Turner.
Visitation will be held Aug 3, 2023, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., service to follow, at the First Christian Church of Louisburg. Monetary donations can be made in Bill’s name to the aforementioned church and Harbor Hospice through Dengel & Son Mortuary. Private family inurnment to be held at Wagstaff Cemetery
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.