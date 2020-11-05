William “Bill” Sloan, 85, passed away on Monday Nov. 2, 2020.
Bill spent his life in Louisburg, Roeland Park, and Merriam, Kansas. He is survived by Jo Lynn (Whitley) Sloan, his devoted wife of 62 years and his beloved dog Abby.
Bill also leaves behind two sons: Shawn Sloan and his wife Jan of Mason, OH and their daughters Sydney and Chandler, and son Ty; Ryan Sloan and wife Darci of Bucyrus, KS and their sons Jake, Brady and Nash. He is survived by his sisters Mary and husband Tim Nay, Pat (Maynard) Good, and many nieces and nephews.
Bill attended Centennial Elementary school in Miami County and graduated from Louisburg High School where he was a member of the football and track and field teams. Immediately following graduation, he served in the United States Navy for 2 years and the Army for 3 years. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM, Sat. Nov. 14th, at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Unleashed Animal Rescue, Mission, KS 913-831-7387 or https://www.unleashedrescue.com/donate/
