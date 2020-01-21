William Wesley Bright, age 98, Pleasanton, Kansas, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 .
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel.
Burial will be in the Woodfin Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Schneider Chapel. Contributions are suggested to Good Sheppard Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
