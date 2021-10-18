William Bucklew, age 70, of Kansas City, formally of Paola, passed away Sunday at the Kansas City Hospice house.
Services are pending. Survivors are his brother Edward, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A full obituary will be available at Dengelmortuary.com shortly. Arrangements Dengel and Son 305 N. Pearl Paola, KS 66071.
