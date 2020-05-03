William Hammond

William F Hammond Age 63, of Osawatomie, Ks, lost his battle with lung cancer on April 30, 2020, in Wichita, KS.
He was preceded by his parents James E. and Betty L. Hammond. He grew up in Osawatomie and was co-captain of the 1973 Osawatomie State Football Champions and played football at Fort Scott Junior College. Bill was a veteran of the US Navy, a tree trimmer for Aspludh and a member of the IBEW.
He is survived by his brother Tom (Jenny) Hammond of Wichita, two nephews Thomas (Caroline) Hammond and Michael Hammond, and one niece, Lexi (Jace) Giannetti, his dog Purdy and many friends. Bill loved sports and was an avid fan of Kansas Jayhawk Basketball and the Green Bay Packers.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Osawatomie.
