William Jackie Simons, Jr., age 73, died peacefully at home in Mound City, Kansas, on July 22, 2021.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 26 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Schneider Funeral Home in Mound City, Kansas. The family suggests donations to Concern in Mound City. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.