William Redenbaugh

William Franklin Redenbaugh, age 70, of Paola passed away September 23, 2019. Bill was born April 17, 1949 at Ottawa, Kansas. He was the son of Owen and Irmalee (Williams) Redenbaugh. He attended Pomona High School, graduating with the Class of 1967. From 1967 until 1968, he attended Ozark Bible College.
Bill served his country in the United States Navy from 1968 until 1971.
He then attended Johnson County Community College where he obtained his Associates Degree in Nursing. He earned his Bachelors Degree at Pittsburg State University.
Bill and Peggy (Johnson) Cutburth were married June 1, 1984 at Shawnee Mission Park. Bill got a package deal in the marriage with the addition of Peggy’s daughter Codi. They made their home in Paola. They became the parents of a son William Riley.
Bill worked for Johnson County Med-Act as an EMT. He worked as a fireman for Olathe Fire Department. He was employed at Shawnee Mission Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center as an emergency room nurse.
Bill enjoyed collecting baseball cards and coins. He was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan.
He was a member of the Paola Optimist Club and served as past president. He was also a member of the Paola American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents Owen and Irmalee Redenbaugh; brother Richard Redenbaugh; and father-in-law Bob Johnson.
He is survived by his wife Peggy of the home; children Codi Cutburth of Olathe and Riley (Danielle Isbell) Redenbaugh of Osawatomie; one granddaughter Hollyn and her sister Charlotte Isbell; mother-in-law Betty Johnson of Paola; a brother Jeff (Rhonda) Redenbaugh of Overland Park; a sister Sheri (Buddy) Dingus of Spring Hill; two brothers-in-law Bobby Johnson of LaCygne and Kenneth Johnson of Paola; a sister-in-law Nichelle (David) Mahr of Overland Park; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary - Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, Kansas, 66071. Memorial contributions are to Paola Optimist Club or American Heart Association and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
