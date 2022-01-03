William S. Jones, 87, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Dec. 27, 2021, at home.
Sandy, as he was known by most, was born June 1, 1934, in Osawatomie, KS, and was adopted by Bill & Gladys Jones. Sandy graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1952.
He was in the Army serving 2 years in Korea. He was a machinist 43 years at Honeywell in Kansas City. Sandy is survived by his wife Judith who he married Jan. 10, 1970.
Visitation will be Jan. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa. Burial will be in the spring of 2022 at Osawatomie Cemetery.
