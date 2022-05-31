Graveside Service for Sandy Jones will be June 6, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Osawatomie Cemetery. He passed away December 27, 2021, at his home in Lenexa, KS.
Sandy was born June 1, 1934, in Osawatomie, KS. He was adopted by Bill and Gladys Jones. In 1952, he graduated from Osawatomie High School.
Sandy was in the Army and served 2 years in Korea. He worked for Honeywell in Kansas City, Missouri, as a machinist for 43 years, retiring in 2004.
On January 10, 1970, Sandy married Judith Carole George at the First Christian Church in Osawatomie. They lived in Osawatomie for 2 years, then moved to Lenexa, KS where they lived for 50 years. Sandy is survived by his wife Judy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.